To the editor — Treason is defined by the American Heritage Dictionary as "The betrayal of one's country, especially by aiding an enemy." Consider what President Joe Biden has done since taking office in January 2021.
Nine million people from 143 countries have entered the country since Biden opened the Southern border, several congressmen told radio talk show host Lars Larson on June 20.
The Biden administration spent $6 trillion in two years, which caused ruinous inflation, despite being warned by their own people. The Chinese spy balloon floated unhindered over our country, gathering copious amounts of intelligence, until it was tardily shot down.
They’ve sent so much of our weaponry to Ukraine that yes, we could win a war, “if it doesn’t last longer than a week,” Col. Douglas Macgregor has said. Not least, every week brings news that alleges payments to the Biden family from foreign countries.
The above actions have gravely damaged our country and fit the definition of treason. However, they may not even lose the next election. A biased media will portray them as good people, and an apathetic electorate, Republican incompetence and Democrat mastery of electoral processes will favor them.
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima