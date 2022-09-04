To the editor — Government’s purpose is national security and infrastructure to assure individuals collectively thrive. Focus on your family. No Bidenista's policy or mandate improves your family, helps your daily routine or empowers you to thrive. Affirmation policies completely disassociated with reality fail. E.g., solar panels cannot replace nuclear power.
America First policy provided lower taxes, national security, a reliable economy and universal daily opportunities while removing regulations that choke American success. Those who love, trust. In short, three years ago you were better off (by results) because of capably implemented MAGA policy.
Biden has authorized the equivalent of World War II’s victory to help only the connected rich. Neither you nor me.
Measure Biden’s “successes.” Include his unAmerican thuggery: 87,000 added IRS intruders. For you? Climate change hysteria: UN formula, 100-year impact? Nada. Your family benefits? None.
Heed Biden’s disasters: Afghanistan; lost energy independence resulting in systemic inflation; overspending and rampant national lawless chaos. International wars, potential nuclear oblivion compared to Trump’s promotion of world peace. No respect.
Results? You, your family and your country actually damaged by Biden’s inane policies. You feel it. Vote against Biden, top-to-bottom, for our future.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish