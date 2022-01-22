To the editor -- I would first like to thank President Biden and Gov. Inslee. They have taken on two of the most difficult tasks currently facing mankind: the immediate threat of COVID and the long-term threat of climate change.
Let’s lend them a hand by getting boosted, masking up, taking COVID precautions, decreasing our carbon footprint, and contacting your senators and congresspersons to ask them to put a price on carbon. Climate scientists and economists agree it is an essential step to a better climate forecast.
I would also like to thank all those front-line workers who have made us proud to be Americans. Few imagined the extent to which your work would be putting you and your families at increased risk of illness and death. You stood tall, putting aside your fears, standing up to apathy, belligerence, and violence from our fellow citizens. Whether you think of yourselves that way or not, you are heroes.
Thank you.
ERIC HOHMAN
Yakima