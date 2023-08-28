To the editor — Access to health care in rural areas is a serious problem across this country — one solution is to increase health literacy by improving individual understanding of our health and how our bodies work.
I am an RN in this Valley going back to school to become a nurse practitioner. I would like to see more individuals use the internet to learn about basic anatomy, health and wellness. If more people were to learn about the body and how it works, we would see increased public understanding of illness and disease prevention.
Health literacy assures the ability to advocate for ourselves and our loved ones. Greater prevalence of health literacy in our community could reduce demand on our health system because more people would be informed about the impact of their actions (or inaction), enabling them to seek care earlier in the course of illness, and reduce the severity of disease progression. Ideally, greater health literacy would lead to better health decisions, limiting the risk of developing illness or disease in the first place.
Free educational resources online include the Khan Academy — there is an entire series on Health and Medicine! https://www.khanacademy.org/science/health-and-medicine.
Stay well, Yakima, and keep learning!
AUDRA PODRUZNY
Yakima