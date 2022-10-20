To the editor — Billie Maggard is the best option for Yakima County clerk and she has my vote!
As a previous deputy clerk (in-court and office staff) I know the demands of that office are high and the expectations are even higher, not just from the community but also the judges and attorneys.
The clerk needs to have the ability to fill in for any position in their office, but most importantly in the courtroom and Billie has this ability. She has a great working relationship with the judges, attorneys, prosecutors and law enforcement.
This is why Billie Maggard is the best person for Yakima County clerk.
BRE STORY
Yakima