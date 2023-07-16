To the editor — Yakima's once-thriving downtown is slowly becoming a ghost town.
Exodus of businesses closing or moving to Union Gap is happening at an alarming rate, and the vacancies left behind aren't being filled. Homelessness, crime and graffiti seem worse than ever.
Something must change, and it starts with the Yakima City Council.
Some of our current council members are more interested in promoting social issues to further their political agendas, rather than focusing on small-business development and community engagement.
We need new leaders who will work with business owners who are struggling to stay open and prosper. It's time for a wave of fresh ideas and focus on what matters to Yakima residents!
District 7 City Council candidate Reedy Berg stands for fine-tuning regulations, supporting law enforcement/public safety measures, and offering tax breaks for small-business development in Yakima and West Valley. Let's shake up the City Council and vote in new ideas this November!
Reedy understands what's needed and can work toward making Yakima a thriving city we can all be proud of.
KATHERINE FREDERICKS
Yakima