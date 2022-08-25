To the editor — Just read the article about the Robert family and their hopes for a solar farm. I have known this family for ages. The finest and most upstanding family people could know.
And what a grand place for a solar farm. Could not think of a better place to erect it.
What I do not understand is Benton County opposing it. Makes absolutely no sense at all. What I do not understand is that Benton County has the Hanford Reservation. Perhaps the MOST POLLUTED place in the United States. Where the cleanup has been going on for years and no gain, it seems.
Now it looks as though Benton County does not want competition for the Hanford nuclear energy projects. All political and no more. Now I must ask myself if the Robert family wanted to put up some nuclear plants, would Benton County oppose that?
Not a better place to place a solar field than on the Roberts' lands. Come on, Benton County. Upholding such a polluted area as Hanford and objecting to a solar farm not even in your county?
This objection seems as polluted as Benton County. Let's work with the Roberts.
DONALD PADELFORD
Sunnyside