To the editor -- Ryan Beckett is the right choice for the Yakima School Board. Ryan has been involved in the community from the day he returned to Yakima after graduating from Central Washington University. He’s the current chair of the city of Yakima’s public facilities district, served on the board of Yakima Valley Tourism, served as Southwest Rotary Club president, served on two previous YSD levy campaigns and as a board member of the Yakima Schools Foundation. His service to this community has been impactful and made Yakima a better place to live.
Ryan has the core values, energy, balanced judgement and ability to find common ground that is needed when holding such position as Yakima School Board member. I’m excited he’s stepped up for another opportunity to serve our community. Please join me in showing your support and casting a vote for Ryan Beckett for Yakima School Board.
DIRK BERND
Yakima