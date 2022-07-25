To the editor — Re: YH-R July 22 editorial on the Aug. 2 primary, "Write-ins will spice up a couple of races.”
YES!
Please write in those “volunteer candidates” on your ballot! Unfortunately it’s too late for me as I’ve already mailed mine in, but by doing so you can certainly help make the “real election” in November more interesting.
My primary election voting philosophy is not to cast a vote where there are only one or two candidates on the ballot unless I am strongly in favor of one of them, which recently seems to not have been the case. If there are three or more, I will generally try to help narrow it down to the two candidates who are least objectionable to me.
Bottom line: Be a participant in our government. Get out there and vote!
LYLE ERLEWINE
Yakima