To the editor — About two years ago, an injured yellow cat dragged himself through our cat door. We took him to the vet, got him patched up, named him Kevin and fell in love with him.
In October of last year, he was poisoned. I am not sure why, but it could have been because our neighborhood had lots of skunk activity last summer and the poison may have been set out in an effort to control them.
Except for our older cat, who hated Kevin and danced on his grave with glee, we were sad to lose the little guy.
Just an FYI, please think twice before setting out poison--it hurts all animals, not just a problem animal.
JUDITH HURCOMB
Granger