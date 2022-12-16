Oh, but the Battle of Walla Walla did have a direct local connection
To the editor — Contrary to a recent criticism, kudos to Donald Meyers for exercising journalistic objectivity in his history column on the Battle of Walla Walla.
Meyers included the viewpoint of both parties to the conflict. Many historians don’t.
When only the (white) victors write American history, we fail to learn the lessons history offers us.
To Indigenous citizens, the Battle of Walla Walla was not distinctly separate in cause from the earlier Battle of Union Gap. Both were part of the Yakama War.
Meyers summarized this clearly:
“While they put their marks on the treaties, many of the Native chiefs, such as Kamiakin of the Yakama, felt the treaties were non-binding on them as they were forced to sign or risk seeing their people annihilated.
“It was (Territorial Governor) Stevens’ breaking of the Treaty of 1855 within months by allowing white miners and settlers into the ceded area before the Yakama had moved onto their 1.3 million-acre reservation in the Lower Valley that triggered the Yakama War.”
Both battles came after white settlers broke the 1855 treaty.
Same issue, same war.
No white (or white man’s) county lines.
The distinction matters even today. The treaty remains broken and the consequences remain.
JOE TUDOR
Yakima