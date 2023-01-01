To the editor — The "It Happened Here " feature column by Donald W. Meyers is always a necessary read. His Sept. 4 happening, "Battle at Congdon Orchards," is a page in my family scrapbook.
On Aug. 24, 1933, my eventual stepdad, then 19, mustered before Congdon's big red barn, fully armed with a length of rusty mangled truck bumper. The Wobblie motto, "An injury to one is an injury to all," was said to be a Commie siren song wafting throughout the orchards and packing lines. Then, "For'd harch."
By the time we entered each other's lives, he was an active, soon-to-be-lifelong member of the Yakima Carpenter's Union. Never did get around to discussing mottos and sirens. Regardless, I've always hoped, for both sides of no man's land, that the only nob his bumper bounced that day was Nob Hill Boulevard on the way into their annals of war.
But Yakima's looming stockade! Sheriff's Chief Criminal Deputy H.T. Armstrong, prepared to lock down our county boundary with barbed wire, "if necessary."
Lawdy, Miss Clawdy!
Deployment strategies for the classrooms of, say, the Sheriff A. Taylor and Deputy B.P. Fife College of War, "Advanced Nip it in the Bud." (Required course)."
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley