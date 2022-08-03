To our Yakima community — Your response in the wake of Wendy Baker’s death has been beautiful and truly overwhelming. We could not have imagined the level of love and support you have given us as we navigate life after this horrific tragedy.
To everyone who attended the memorial service, sent cards or flowers, dropped off food, or stopped by the house to offer condolences, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Were we to include all the names of people who have helped, the list would surely cover the whole page.
We hope this note expresses a measure of our deep gratitude.
DR. NEIL BARG and BEN BARG
Yakima