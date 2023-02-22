To the editor — You may think just because the Yakima Speedway is closed you cannot witness drivers drive like there is “no tomorrow.” Forty mph in a 30 is nothing. Fifty-plus in a 40, you see every day
Why? Because no one is watching.
Drivers running yellow/red lights, yup. Texting and driving is hard to tell with super tinted windows. U-turns in the middle of the street. Go for it, no one is watching.
I have a ton of respect for law enforcement officers. They have the toughest job in this country. Unfortunately, our community seems to have more than our share of bad characters and assume they have their hands full.
I wonder how many of these careless drivers have car insurance or even a current driver’s license. If you received a ticket costing you $200 or $300, would you change your driving habits?
Unfortunately, while no one is watching, too many drivers are developing horrible driving habits and the sad part is people are being hurt and killed.
What’s it take to make our streets safe again? Bringing on more law enforcement officers would be a good start. Pretty sure they would pay for themselves quickly.
BILL DOLSEN
Yakima