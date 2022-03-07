To the editor -- This is to express my appreciation to the Yakima Herald-Republic for publishing the excellent "Not Forgotten" article, written by reporter Tammy Ayer, in the Feb. 20 newspaper.

First, for making it front-page news to capture the attention of the community and readers.

Second, for highlighting acts of kindness and support by individuals to preserve symbols of valued heritage for Japanese immigrants who contributed hard work and success to the area.

Third, for portraying an earlier difficult time in history for both Americans and immigrants in a balanced and culturally competent manner, encouraging acknowledgment and acceptance of differences in appearance and culture of others, as a reminder and as we go forward.

And fourth, for richly personalizing the stories of the individuals in the article by respecting the dignity of their lives, the struggle of their journey and their contributions to their communities.

Such reporting is a valuable contribution to the lives and legacy of all people of the area.

FRED JAMISON

Richland