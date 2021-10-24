To the editor -- Meeting Autumn Torres in the last several months has greatly enriched my life. I have found her as someone who fiercely cares about the people of Yakima Valley and keeping our freedoms.
Autumn made the choice to home-school her children, that is a huge sacrifice to her career and a much harder job then most realize. Autumn also co-owns and runs a small business with her husband here in Yakima. They are endorsed by Central Washington Homebuilders, the Farm Bureau and Realtors Association.
Autumn and her family absolutely contribute to society. I find Autumn to be convicted in her conservative beliefs and inclusive to all. She firmly believes in choice regarding the mandates pushed on us by our governor.
I am honored to know her and encouraged by her willingness to even run. This world is in a very difficult place right now, we as a society are divided. I see Autumn as someone who wants you to live your life your way without government overreach.
I encourage you all to vote for a better Yakima and Autumn Torres can help us get there.
JEN HARDIN
Yakima