To the editor -- I was recently asked why I was endorsing Autumn Torres for country commissioner by a person I worked with over 30 years ago. Here’s my response;
She's a patriot, she has a servant's heart, she's moral and ethical. She believes in giving the voters the representation they are deserving of. She has no political allies, nor indebted to, for political gain or persuasion. She has proven that she will stand for her constituents and will work closely with the other commissioners to protect the rights of individual choice. She is a believer of the U.S. Constitution, as well as the state constitution. Both of which are being dismantled. And she intends to lead in the following of both, for the betterment of Yakima County and our rights as citizens and small business owners. Autumn is an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, and truly puts her family and relationship with God above all other matters. She is a guiding force to the betterment of Yakima's ability to protect children, and create opportunities for all willing to take them.
He responded with “she has my vote.” Autumn is worthy of your vote as well.
ELLIOT BAKER
Naches