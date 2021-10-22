To the editor -- Autumn Torres afraid to answer basic questions? Her stance is that she'll end all mandates, which isn't in her power; does she know that? Does she know the job she's running for? The only conceivable way to do such is to sue the governor, an action which would bankrupt the county and ultimately fail, judging by SCOTUS precedent.
If, hypothetically, she were to get her way, what of our hospitals? My spouse and friends work in health care, and hospitals are overwhelmed completely. I've asked Autumn Torres almost a dozen times what her plan for full hospitals is, where sick people will go if mandates suddenly disappear, the burden on our health care workers, our full ICUs, whether hospitals in neighboring counties will take our citizens.
Do we want to end up like the South, where they're treating people in parking lots? Like Idaho, which is sending patients to northeastern Washington? Should Inslee beg Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon for help as Little has begged Inslee?
Autumn Torres' answer? Silence. She refuses to answer this. How can we possibly vote for somebody who won't answer basic questions about their policies? What is her plan? Your guess is as good as mine.
Shameful.
MICHAEL BARLOW-ROACH
Zillah