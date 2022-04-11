To the editor -- In response to the gentleman's letter that stated the Yakima Herald-Republic is out of touch, I would say this. Of the major news outlets, those who want to hear alternative facts, no facts at all, conspiracy theories, rewritten history or no history at all have only one news outlet: Fox "News."

Those who want to hear real news without opinion have ABC, CBS or NBC. Those who want to hear real news with some opinion have CNN or MSNBC.

So yes, Fox News rated individually against other news outlets has a definite advantage. Rated against all news outlets that speak the truth, they have no advantage at all.

I think the fact that the Democrats won the popular vote by far the last several elections suggests there is a huge audience out there that wants to hear the real story.

JACK CARLTON

St. George, Utah