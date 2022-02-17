To the editor -- The Washington attorney general, in order to support his high-capacity magazine ban, specifically identified that since 1980, fatalities in the state caused by guns with such magazines were 792. This equates to less than 20 fatalities per year.
This is a gross misdirection of where the greatest Washington state deaths really occur, thus I can only assume that he really wants more killings to continue.
For example: in 2019, there were 17,262 killings by abortion just in Washington state. On a national level, the CDC reported an annual average of more than 663,000 deaths by abortion since 2010 (combined total of 6,636,097 fatalities during that same period).
Instead of eroding gun rights (contained in both the Washington Constitution as well as the U.S. Constitution), he should erode the use of abortion (which is not a right enumerated in either of those constitutions).
I doubt he will, because the high-capacity ban has little to do with saving lives. If the Washington attorney general really truly wanted to save lives, he would ban abortions.
GREGORY BOHN
Yakima