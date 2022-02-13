To the editor -- The reading of the book, "The 1619 Project," created by Nikole Hannah-Jones, should be mandatory in our schools and churches. In August 1619, 20-plus plus slaves arrived from Africa. A year before the arrival of the Mayflower.
The book contains essays by various writers writing about the horrifying cruel treatment of Blacks and Indians that happened in our own history, recounting the human capacity to inflict cruelty on both the slaves and Indians.
For those who say this part of history will never be repeated, we only have to look to recent German history. Writer Rosemary Sullivan reminds us of a report by the U.S. Office of Strategic Services explaining Hitler's rise to power: “Never admit a fault or wrong, never accept blame ... blame enemies for everything that goes wrong, take advantage of every opportunity to raise a political whirlwind.” The unthinkable happened there. The extermination of a whole race of people became reality.
Today, we have political leaders and media outlets using the very same strategy — tapping into our false sense of superiority and the cruelty in our historical DNA. To prevent another round of horror, knowing our own history is essential.
DON HINMAN
Yakima