To the editor -- I've voted Republican for most of my life, but when Trump ran, I lost my desire to do so. It is so easy to see how he has manipulated, lied and prepared in order to maintain the office of president.
I heard him badger and bully others. I heard him tell the Proud Boys to stand by and stand ready during a debate. Not a single court case regarding so-called voter fraud was true. In fact, Biden has gotten more votes.
The big lie continues, with Republican senators perpetuating it. To see it even affect people I've known for years is a shame. People I liked and respected are losing touch with reality. Because of my opinion, I have had friends not speak to me anymore. This letter may cause me to lose clients, but there comes a time when you HAVE to stand up for what's right. We all know Fox is the fakest "news." Even their attorney calls it an entertainment channel.
It literally makes me cry to see the dishonor among Republicans and how it's a cult.
Don't let anyone get off scot-free. It's OK to make a mistake, but it needs fixed. Now.
Respectfully,
KRISTEN FORK
Naches