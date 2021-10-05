Olympia vaccine protest

Olympia resident and state worker William Baker, along with concerned citizens, gathers at the Capitol to protest Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate for state workers last month in Olympia. 

 (Drew Perine)

To the editor -- To the unvaccinated everywhere: You feel it's wrong for our local, state and national government to make getting vaccinated against COVID-19 mandatory or losing your job. Did you ever stop to think "Where would I be now if my parents or their parents hadn't got the required vaccinations of the times (polio, measles, whooping cough, mumps and smallpox to name a few) so you and they could be healthy and go to get the education that everyone deserves? "

The answers are very simple: autistic, C.P., mentally challenged, blind, deaf, spina bifida, bone malformations and/or density problems, birth defects (no arms, legs, fingers etc.), even death or never being born. Is not getting the COVID-19 vaccine what *YOU* want to have to explain to your children -- that is, if you and your children survive this pandemic.

ROSEANN SALSET

Yakima