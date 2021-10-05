To the editor -- To the unvaccinated everywhere: You feel it's wrong for our local, state and national government to make getting vaccinated against COVID-19 mandatory or losing your job. Did you ever stop to think "Where would I be now if my parents or their parents hadn't got the required vaccinations of the times (polio, measles, whooping cough, mumps and smallpox to name a few) so you and they could be healthy and go to get the education that everyone deserves? "
The answers are very simple: autistic, C.P., mentally challenged, blind, deaf, spina bifida, bone malformations and/or density problems, birth defects (no arms, legs, fingers etc.), even death or never being born. Is not getting the COVID-19 vaccine what *YOU* want to have to explain to your children -- that is, if you and your children survive this pandemic.
ROSEANN SALSET
Yakima