To the editor — Great time to ask candidates questions as we approach the primaries. (‘GOP challengers to Herrera stake out their positions’ by Lauren Ellenbecker, Yakima Herald-Republic, June 5, 2022.)

All 10 U.S. representatives from Washington are running for re-election and have other candidates running against them. Great time to ask them about issues that matter.

For example: Will you support the extension of the child tax credit that lifted 4 million children out of poverty? Questions about guns, climate change, affordable housing, homelessness and more all need be asked as well. That way we can make informed decisions on how to vote.

Then we need to follow up and make sure those who are elected follow through on taking action on these important issues.

WILLIE DICKERSON

Snohomish