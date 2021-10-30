To the editor -- I'm writing this because I'm frustrated and a bit fearful for other senior citizens who might need an electrician or carpet cleaner's services.
Until yesterday I had not asked a qualified professional, upon entering my home, if he is vaccinated, but I shall now. As a vulnerable COVID senior citizen, I'm not contracted that deadly virus because I believe in vaccination and mask-wearing.
Yesterday for the fourth time I invited a qualified professional into my home for his services. At least this person asked if he should wear a mask -- others did not. As a vulnerable senior citizen, I asked "Are you vaccinated?" I was sad to hear his answer: "I choose not to vaccinate."
He's standing in my home, seeing a senior, uttering these heartbreaking words.
Don't hire these people -- ask the question when you make the appointment. This pandemic is still killing people and hospitals are being overrun with doubters. Do not assume that a professional is vaccinated -- many are not and vulnerable seniors better ask them. They will hopefully be honest.
More than 550 people have died in our county -- don't assume you couldn't be next.
BETTY JAEGER
Yakima