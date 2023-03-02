To the editor — The superintendent strutted in,
With a scowl upon his face.
He challenged the poet to a duel,
Of words, in this very place.
The poet raised an eyebrow high,
And chuckled with delight.
He knew that he could outmatch,
This superintendent's might.
The superintendent huffed and puffed,
And tried to find his words.
But the poet had a silver tongue,
And he could sing like birds.
The duel began with rhyming words,
And similes galore.
The poet sang of love and life,
And made the superintendent sore.
But the superintendent fought back hard,
With metaphors and wit.
He tried his best to match the poet,
But he just couldn't quite hit.
In the end, the poet emerged victorious,
With a smile upon his face.
The superintendent hung his head,
And left without a trace.
And so the moral of this tale,
Is simple, don't you see?
Never challenge a poet to a word duel,
Unless you're prepared to flee!
(Poem generated by ChatGPT, proving that AI — artificial intelligence — is better than UI, unused intelligence.)
WARD MURROW
Yakima