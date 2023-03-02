FILE - The Microsoft Bing logo and the website's page are shown in this photo taken in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Microsoft is ready to take its new Bing chatbot mainstream — less than a week after making major fixes to stop the artificially intelligent search engine from going off the rails. The company said Wednesday, Feb. 22, it is bringing the new AI technology to its Bing smartphone app, as well as the app for its Edge internet browser.