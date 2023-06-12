To the editor — Daniel Boorstein learned, "The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge." ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE? Instead of artifical "phrases" or artificial "word salads"?
Well, here's Wall Street reminding Main Street: If they're billionaires, they're intelligent! Supercharging the wellspring of this sort of merchandisable sapient startup, "Hey! Let's recobble, for our enrichment, an articulated skeleton of Victor Frankenstein's Modern Prometheus, sporting an artificial flatlined heart!" Nevermind those oops-a-daisy-downloads, ARTIFICIAL HALLUCIATION, "sometimes plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical." It's Victor's Dilemma!
Falsehood so like the truth. INTELLIGENCE! Spelled and spieled as $$PLAGIARI$M$$. Time to stack up dem dry bones in some ossuary. Say, the legendary garage worksite of one of those suddenly-legendarily-intelligent-legendary-billionaires. R.I.P. Prometheus, legendary god of stolen fire. Long live Calliope! Clio! Terpschore! Legendary Mrs. Hagberg! who taught cursive writing to us semi-legendary Wide Hollow fourth-graders.
Heminway yawned, "Nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed." A pulse downloads Intelligence! Here's some real intelligence: CPR/AEDs! Brandishing a library card. Haunting bookshops. Reading a banned book(s). Writing a (cursively!) book report(s), reading/writing a poem(s). Donating a pint to Red Cross.
Then, 30:2 or chirp-chirp! Heartbeat! Download ... ta-da ...YOURSELF!
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley