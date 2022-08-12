To the editor — Thank you, Yakima Herald, for the Investigate Northwest article "Burden of Court Fines Varies by Race, County" on Aug. 9.
We know crime is clearly correlated with poverty. The most effective way to decrease crime rates is to create jobs and financial stability in a community.
If we shackle those convicted of crimes with massive debt and compounding interest, we make it infinitely harder for them to be law-abiding, self-sufficient citizens. This doesn't just hurt them; it hurts our communities, our crime and poverty rates. It's self-defeating.
It would be interesting to learn about the court fines here in Yakima, and how racially disproportionate they might be.
BRENDA KELLY
Yakima