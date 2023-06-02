To the editor — Concerning the PFAS issue that the Army seems to be shrugging their shoulders and saying "we'll get to it sometime," sounds just like the government solution.
The Vogel article in the YH-R, reflects this. To have a child who is disabled and needs clean water is paramount. The Army, after dragging their feet, should repay the cost of any filtration system by any homeowner whose house is affected with PFAS.
Oh, but that's not the Army's way. I thought the Army had more integrity than that. Shame on you.
DANA JONES
Grandview