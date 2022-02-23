To the editor -- I've seen various signs around town, and heard parents at school board meeting and on TV interviews, addressing concerns about kids in school having to wear masks, and how difficult it is for them to have to do this.
On several occasions I've had the opportunity to drive by Eisenhower or Davis High Schools as school is letting out, and I've noticed the majority of them are still wearing their masks as they leave the school campuses. To me, this doesn't reflect what the parents are complaining about.
If it were so uncomfortable, or bothersome, wouldn't you think they'd be tearing them from their faces the minute they get outside? Apparently not. It seems to be the parents, not the students who have a problem with them masking up.
Next month, when the mask mandate is lifted, I wonder what the next parental, unsubstantiated concern will be. I had kids who made it through school undamaged by rules and regulations, and went on to be normal adults.
Parents ... talk to your kids about the issues you have a problem with before speaking for them. Their answers may enlighten you.
PAM SCHMIDT
Yakima
|Schmiidt