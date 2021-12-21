To the editor -- It's amazing that normal people who disagree with Democratic policies continue to discuss such policies in a calm, rational manner. You say, what do you say is the proper response?
I think the response should be measured rage. Not pretending such policies are in any way rational. The policies are, shall we say, changing the country for the worse. They've caused the worst inflation in 39 years and policies at the border admit hundreds of thousands of illegals into the country.
Those who are implementing them aren't stupid. They must want such effects or else they would change the policies. Do they love the country and want the best for it?
To logically extrapolate from that wouldn't be bland enough to get past the YH-R's editors.
President Biden's mental state is out of bounds at the YH-R, but he is unpopular. Vice President Harris is even more unpopular. The majority of voters have buyers remorse. Former President Trump, with his secure border, energy independence, measured inflation, tax cuts and America First policy looks pretty good right now.
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima