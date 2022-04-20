To the editor -- Why are you trying so desperately to fail as a newspaper?

You reduce the size of the daily paper to that which cannot paper the birdcage, you reduce the printed service to fewer days per week than I irrigate my lawn, and you continue to publish political "cartoons" that are egregiously offensive to conservatives. NEVER are said "cartoons" in any sense of impartiality directed at the left!

It is clear that your owners and political liberal masters from the west side of the state have a one-sided agenda to push and are h*ll bent to spread it here.

To date, the only reason I have continued to subscribe is my wife. She reads the funnies and obits. Keep up the "good work" and that soon may not be enough.

THEODORE ANTANAITIS

Selah