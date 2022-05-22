To the editor — Kudos to Edwin Sutherland for his insightful and cleverly written letter of May 18 pointing out the risk of “Uncle Memo” entering another marriage after the divorce from “Aunt Virginia.“

There is no doubt that the partnership with Virginia Mason (VM) did not work out well for Memorial Hospital (MH) and Yakima’s medical delivery system. Rather than providing support for high quality local medical care, VM seemed to use MH as a referral source for patients requiring specialized care. The inability to provide urgent, life-saving interventions locally often results in death or long term disability, not to mention increased cost and inconvenience to patients and families.

Would a partnership with MultiCare work out better for MH? As Sutherland listed in his letter, there are many issues to be addressed, but MultiCare — based on its history, mission, and multi-centered structure — appears less likely to use MH as a referral source.

It is critical that the MH board of directors, perhaps with the aid of local expertise, carefully evaluate the intentions and capabilities of MultiCare. Will they provide Yakima with the personnel, facilities and management expertise necessary to restore its historic position as Central Washington’s premier medical center?

RICHARD D. TWISS, M.D.

Yakima