To the editor — Seeing the homeless, the first reaction many are expected to feel is disgust. However, if one stays with that feeling, a horrifying realization emerges: All it takes is one bad day.

That's all it takes. Just one bad day and you are among the increasing destitute that populate the streets. Maybe you lost your job. Maybe a family member got sick and medical bills became too much. Maybe your landlord increased the rent. Maybe you had a mental breakdown. Maybe you came out and your parents kicked you out. Maybe a natural disaster destroyed your home.

What makes America terrifying is the cultural demand to view those poor souls as an "other" — a failure who didn't adhere to arbitrary rules. That demand hides our precarious lives. It wants us to spend our energy insulating ourselves from that fate rather than asking why that fate is even possible. The fear is a form of social control.

The pandemic revealed the cruelty of this dogma. We must never forget, this cruelty is not natural. It is taught and we must reject it and build a more equitable world for everyone. We can start by demanding that housing be a fundamental human right.

ELIAS HANSEN

Yakima