To the editor — It's called Apples for Firefighters and once again those who in many ways protect us all have been able to add a refreshing and healthy treat to busy workdays.
A vital part of Apples for Firefighters, and for this second year, is the providing of donated fruit thanks to Starr Ranch Growers in Wenatchee as connected locally to Gilbert Orchards Inc.
Acting as regular stops for the apples have been East Valley District 4 and West Valley District 12 and Selah Fire Station with additional cartons going to six other stations including Wapato and Toppenish.
This program wouldn't be possible without additional support from Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, Steins Ace Hardware (David & Kami Allen) Michelsen Packaging, Farmers Insurance (Raul Castillo) and Country Financial (Seth Basford.)
ALAN TAYLOR
Wapato