Firefighters hose down trees next to an apple orchard as they battle a wind-whipped brush fire in the 8600 block of Naches Heights Road Aug. 14, 2015. No homes were burned by the fire though a portion of a wooden fence and storage shed were damaged by the fire which was estmated at 2 1/2-3 acres by Naches Heights fire chief Chris O'Dell. Fire departments responding to the fire included Highland, Naches Heights, Naches and Yakima. (GORDON KING/Yakima Herald-Republic)