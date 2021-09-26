To the editor -- Deporting asylum applicants to their country of origin without a lawful hearing is contrary to U.S. law and international treaties.
Citing Title 42 to the effect that public health precludes a hearing requires a showing that public health is affected. Are Haitians getting on a plane given a COVID test before departing? If positive, are applicants still put on the plane to infect others (and the crew)? If any passengers are negative why are they denied a hearing?
Scenes of officers on horseback pushing poor Blacks standing in river water are disgusting and reminiscent of slave plantations from 200 years ago. So much for the rule of law.
My conclusion: There is no Statue of Liberty on the Mexican border.
PAULL EDMONDSON
Yakima
|edmondson