To the editor — Under no circumstances will I vote for Dan Newhouse, period.
I will write in a candidate. I’m thinking I will write in who I supported for Yakima County commissioner a while back. I think Autumn Torres would make a great candidate.
Many will say that, by doing this, I will be helping get the left-winger elected. No, I’m not. I’m not supporting him.
I imagine there will be many more who write in a candidate and not vote for Newhouse for what he did. If the left-winger gets in, he gets in, but Newhouse will not get my vote.
REESE COPELAND
Terrace Heights