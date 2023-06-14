To the editor — Funny thing happened on the way to the forum.
Does anyone reading this line know it was the title to an acclaimed Broadway play in the 1960s? Does anyone reading this know that we also have a forum? It’s called the Capitol and at the center of this grand edifice is the Rotunda and its famous Capitol Dome.
Arranged around its outer wall and in its adjoining hallways each state has been given the privilege of putting two statues of its citizens to represent the historical essence of their state. The two statues to represent Washington state are Marcus Whitman and Mother Joseph.
Do you know these famous people?
Mr. Inslee has decided he doesn’t like Mr. Whitman, so he’s in the process of replacing him with Billy Frank Jr. Who are these guys, you may say? Do your homework!
Funny thing happened on my own personal way to the forum, I learned of these things. And I learned about Mother Joseph. We know her here in Yakima as St. Joseph. Yes, we have a church and school named for her. But wait! Front page May 24 Yakima Herald-Republic hints at her complicity in those bad, bad Indian boarding schools.
Anyone out there looking to buy a Whitman and a Mother Joseph statue cheap?
TOM BRACEWELL
Yakima