To the editor — The general election will be here in no time. As in every election it's important the candidate you select meets the qualifications and experience needed for the position.
I support Mischa Venable for Yakima County clerk because I personally have utilized her expertise and knowledge reviewing my important legal and accounting documents. I know she brings the business and management experience necessary for the very important position of Yakima County clerk.
With what I've mentioned above it's important to know that throughout Mischa's professional career she continues to maintain a strong family balance with her husband, Brian, and two daughters, Madelynn and Paisley.
Any homework you choose to do on the candidates will show that Mischa Venables is the right and only person for the job of county clerk.
BILL HOLMES
Selah