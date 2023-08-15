To the editor — Hunter Biden has some consequences for some poor choices he made when he was addicted to cocaine. Republicans are frustrated they cannot tie this to President Biden. They complain about David Weiss investigating the case. Weiss is a Republican attorney appointed by Trump and now Attorney General Merrick Garland as an independent investigator.
Some Republican extremists are labeling the Bidens as the "crime family." What about Nixon's brother, Donald, being investigated for making money from his brother's presidency? Billy Carter took money from Libya. Neil Bush got into some trouble recommending a $45 million bank loan for an associate during his father's presidency. Hugh Rodham got money for peddling diplomatic passports. Roger Clinton was involved in a "pay to play" scheme.
Now let's look at the huge elephant in the room, which the Republicans choose to ignore. The grift that Trump condoned as president is ongoing. His daughter was given 18 trademarks by China for her apparel. He appointed his unqualified son-in-law as a key negotiator in the Middle East. Just before Trump left office, Jared Kushner made a personal "sweetheart deal" with Saudi Arabia for $2 million.
Now they're raising money allegedly for legal expenses. These supporters qualify the Trump family as super grifters.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima