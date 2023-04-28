To the editor — The Columbia Basin Inter-Agency Committee met June 25-26, 1947, to discuss whether construction of dams on the Upper Columbia and Snake rivers should be delayed for at least 10 years to allow time for more deliberation. (See more here: https://docs.cbfwl.org/biblio42625_10thMeeting.pdf).
By October 1947 it was decided we would proceed with dam construction.
Rationale for the decision is summarized in the June 1947 testimony of United States Department of Interior representative Mr. R.F. Bessey, “the overall benefits to the Pacific Northwest from a thorough going development of the Snake and the Columbia are such that the present salmon run must, if necessary, be sacrificed. This means to the department that the government's efforts should be directed toward ameliorating the impact of this development upon the injured interest and not toward a vain attempt to hold still the hands of the clock.”
History has proven this to be the philosophy governing Columbia Basin management for at least the past 75 years. My question to the public and our elected officials is, why should we expect any different results for natural salmon than we have at present if this philosophy does not change?
BILL BOSCH
Yakima