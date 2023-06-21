To the editor — I really enjoyed your June 10 article, "Dig your way out of climate grief." I sent it to friends and family.
In that vein, I am about to speak blasphemy: The time has come to get rid of senior/junior water rights and allow all of us in the West to experience an equal sharing of water. I say this as a senior water rights holder for a one-acre lot.
I am donning my extra-thick-skin suit in anticipation of the tar and feather letters that will inevitably follow. But, please, think about this seriously.
JUDY HURCOMB
Granger