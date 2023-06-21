191005-yh-news-agoutlook-1.jpg
Buy Now

A solid set sprinkler, which sprays water from the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District, stands in Jason Shehan’s corn field Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Sunnyside.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I really enjoyed your June 10 article, "Dig your way out of climate grief." I sent it to friends and family.

In that vein, I am about to speak blasphemy: The time has come to get rid of senior/junior water rights and allow all of us in the West to experience an equal sharing of water. I say this as a senior water rights holder for a one-acre lot.

I am donning my extra-thick-skin suit in anticipation of the tar and feather letters that will inevitably follow. But, please, think about this seriously.

JUDY HURCOMB

Granger