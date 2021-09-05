To the editor -- The COVID vaccine has officially been approved by the CDC, what’s your excuse now?
Some don’t like being told what to do saying, “my body, my choice.” Many women, having used that same phrase for years, probably appreciate your pro-choice support.
Others are concerned about the long-term effects of this vaccine, but 1,000 people are dying each day from COVID and death is pretty long term.
Some claim First Amendment religious freedom. Romans 13:1-3 reminds us who created governments, and that to rebel against the government is to rebel against Him. Galatians 5 says you were chosen to be free, to not use that as an excuse to do anything you want, but as an opportunity to serve one another with love. So, follow laws written by men, or what it says in Romans and Galatians?
Students used to hear, “With your rights come responsibilities. Follow through on your responsibilities or your rights can be taken away.” Too many people haven’t followed through on their responsibility to care for others, to serve one another with love. Three words are constantly used: “I,” “Me," “My." With such self-focused words, it must be hard to serve others with love.
WALT RANTA
Yakima