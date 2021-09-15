To the editor — Joel Harveaux’s letter equates a COVID vaccine with “medical rape.” I invite him to share his passion for choice with those fighting to protect a woman’s individual right to choose whether to continue a pregnancy without state interference.
Is he willfully blind to the aspirational nature of pro-choice language when used by women, by actual rape victims?
What makes him so special? Right-wing bloviators usurp pro-choice language while cheering governors who care nothing about real needs of mothers and families.
The hypocrisy of anti-vaxxers has hit a new low. There is no social utility in an individual’s demand to spread viral mutations in whatever way they deem convenient.
Even now, county commission candidates ask us to choose between their individual insults or respect for the common good. It’s like we are being COVID gang-raped by anti-vaxxers, like their demands are free of charge and consequence.
Yakima has one hospital left. Rights come with responsibilities.
Mr. Harveaux, put your money where your mask is.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima