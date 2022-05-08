To the editor — I've hesitated many times, about voicing my opinion on Roe v. Wade. But with its impending demise, how can I not?

So much that's being discussed is about women: women's rights, women's health; only women. But what about the man's part in all this? That's never talked about.

A pregnant woman isn't some wayward desperado who coughed up the idea on her own. With every stretched belly and crying bundle, there was a penis that came before it.

Can you imagine if the courts were trying to tell a man what he could and could not do with his own body?

I'm ashamed of my country. I'm embarrassed this is our government. I'm shocked that every self-respecting citizen can't see through, to the imperious move against women this really is.

Or maybe it's that some don't believe women are equal to men, and therefore don't deserve the same rights.

It can't be about heartbeats. If that were the case, those opposed to Roe v. Wade would be just as incensed by the death penalty.

LISA HARMON

Yakima