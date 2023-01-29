To the editor — Again, we take pause after a senseless shooting — and do nothing.
It's extremely frightening that people can so easily walk around with weapons and shoot others. We're relying on a very thin layer of screening between us and a gun. How many of us right this minute own a gun who shouldn't? Do we know? Should anybody own one? Why? Isn't that what the police are for, to protect and serve?
Outside the city limits, I get it, sort of. In the country you'd need protection where police don't go. But inside a city where police are moments away from anywhere, why are civilians loading up with guns they don't need?
I guess as long as people want to protect their right to bear arms at all costs, the right to freely move about with relative safety, will always be forfeited. It's really that simple. Just innocent people buying things, getting gas, and their lives were snuffed out for no good reason, other than an amendment created when the West was still wild, dangerous and unknown. That's what we're clinging to? Nostalgia?
The American landscape has changed. So why then, do we refuse to evolve in governance too?
LISA HARMON
Yakima