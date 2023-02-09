To the editor — It is a known fact that 20% of teachers will leave the profession within their first three years and 50% will leave the profession within the first five years.
There is a teacher shortage, yet no one seems to want to address that teachers are burning out. We are tired of little pay and being demanded to do more, yet there is no support that is being offered to the teachers.
I am currently a teacher, and we have various meetings about how to support our students, yet no one addresses the needs of the teachers. How are we supposed to support our students when the needs of the teachers are not being met? Most of the time teachers are put under fire because they are not doing this, they did this wrong, well that’s just not right — can’t teach my child that. Yet do the disgruntled parents know that everything we do comes from the state, which trickles down to our administration, which is then implemented and requires us to do certain things? Don’t worry, though, our administration got a raise so they should be good.
Things need to change, but where can I start to help make that change?
JESSICA McGUIRE
Selah