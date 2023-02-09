Teachers hold flags and placards on a picketline outside Holland Park School as they go on strike over pay in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on the government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.