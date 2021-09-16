To the editor -- Since its formation on Feb. 1, 1905, the U.S. Forest Service has been the hostage in our Great American Tree Tussle, alternately pursued, captured, ransomed, exchanged by the combatants: Eco-warriors with subpoenas, knights of the West with saws.
Mitch Friedman, the Northwest's Supreme Tree Hugger, offered this olive branch in Grist magazine, March 2006, "We must rescue the Forest Service by becoming its friend, its ally, its core constitutency."
Nevertheless, us wheezy, bleary, smoky, back-fired-out, leave-immediately evacuees are about to be engulfed in a fog of war courtesy of self-proclaimed firefighting geniuses bloviating over the abject failure of the Service to: (a) defeat the Schneider Springs incursion by 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, and (b) follow all the rest of their advice.
Additionally, for 116 years the sole responsibility for presenting a workable truce to Mother Nature has teetered upon the droopy shoulders of all those wobbly politicians "we" duly elected. "Moi"? Was it somebody else who voted 'em in? Right!
Anyway, their latest mandate? A Trump administration proposal to cut the Service budget for fiscal 2020 by $948 million.
Wherefore art thou, Pax Arbor Americana?
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley