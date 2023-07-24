To the editor — The Bill of Rights includes freedom to assemble, to choose who you spend time with. Just because “everyone” does it, you don’t have to. Even when “everyone” is the unanimous group in your elevator discussions.
Delicately assume every association is OK. Some assume mysterious higher power to demand universal acceptance and empowerment, and others wish majority as law. Tolerance involves avoiding involuntary intrusion into individuals’ right to pick associates. As a republic, we accept the majority doesn’t always prevail (e.g., senatorial and the Electoral College minority positions are empowered).
PRIDE demonstrations claim assembly rights and proselytize to enlarge their circle of devotees. Enthusiasts accuse the thoughtful of bigotry for choosing otherwise.
To be Christian doesn’t include perfect forgiveness or joining every cause. Christians are, actually, flawed humans, but stubborn on principle, following Jesus, who gave us forgiveness and guidance. He forgives perfectly, we follow guidance imperfectly.
People choose tolerance or acceptance. Christians and PRIDE have equally compelling assembly rights. With Jesus’ guidance, avoiding PRIDE groupthink, some choices fail examination. Hypocritical endorsing denies individual diversity; celebrating PRIDE’s proclamation requires tolerating Sunnyside’s mayor not proselytizing PRIDE, his American right to celebrate his equally valid viewpoint.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish