To the editor — Many of the letters to the editor that I have read have been complaints or negative comments. I would like to change it up today with a positive letter.
I have been a hospice volunteer since I retired in 2000. It is something that I find very fulfilling.
National Volunteer Week was April 16-22, when thousands of individuals who take action year-round to strengthen their communities are honored and celebrated.
Hospice volunteers were honored with a Volunteer Appreciation Social at The Cottage in the Meadow on April 21. We were served delicious cake and presented with an envelope. Inside was a generous gift card and a note letting us know that Rodger and Teresa Noel had given this to us because they see the value in us. Many thanks to them and I, too, see the value and generosity in them.
HENNY GASPARAC
Yakiima